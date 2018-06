Columns of black smoke could be seen for miles after an unoccupied NJ Transit bus caught fire Wednesday afternoon while parked at Bergen Community College's Paramus campus.

Members of Paramus Volunteer Fire Engine Companies #1 and #3 doused the blaze.

The bus, owned by Saddle River Tours, Inc. of Lodi, was destroyed.

Boyd A. Loving produced this report.

