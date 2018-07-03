Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
PHOTOS: Firefighters Douse Fair Lawn House Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Moments after the blaze broke out. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Anthony Alexander (Thin Red Line Photography)
No serious injuries were immediately reported. Photo Credit: Timothy B. Salvini
At the scene. Photo Credit: Timothy B. Salvini
The fire broke out just after 6 a.m. Photo Credit: Timothy B. Salvini
Several area companies joined their Fair Lawn colleagues. Photo Credit: Anthony Alexander (Thin Red Line Photography)

A fire in a vacant Fair Lawn home went to three alarms early Friday, said responders who doused it.

The call came in at 6:14 a.m. after the blaze apparently began in the garage and spread to the two-family Urban Place home, which was up for sale.

Firefighters from Elmwood Park, Garfield, Glen Rock, Hawthorne, Paramus, Rochelle Park and Saddle Brook joined their colleagues.

The cause of the fire hadn't immediately been determined.

