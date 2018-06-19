Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
PHOTOS: Firefighters Douse Roaring House Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Flames roared from the upper-floor windows. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
At the scene. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
Garfield firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, but serious damage had already been done. Photo Credit: James Wood Sr.
At the scene. Photo Credit: James Wood Sr.
Aftermath. Photo Credit: James Wood Sr.

Fire ripped through the upper floors of a Garfield residence on Friday. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters with Garfield Ladder 1 arrived to find flames roaring from the second-floor windows of the 2½-story wood-frame home on Outwater Lane.

They quickly put water on the fire and eventually doused the blaze, assisted by a FAST team from Wallington and an engine from Saddle Brook.

James Wood Sr. contributed to this account.

