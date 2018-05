A driver got out unharmed after a school bus went up in flames Wednesday afternoon near the Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne, authorities said.

The Jersey Kids Transportation Inc. bus driver was scheduled to collect students at dismissal when the engine caught fire around 2:30 p.m. on Reinhardt Road, said Bill Maer of the county sheriff's office.

It was doused within 45 minutes.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.