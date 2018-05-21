PHOTOS: Follow Bear On Backyard Bergen Tour

The latest great bear hunt left one up a Waldwick tree as police pursuers gathered below.

Uniformed officers from Midland Park, Ridgewood and Waldwick chased the furry forager through area yards.

The bear played in trash, sunbathed on the grass, then hustled his tuchus up a tree behind a home on Evergreen Street around lunchtime.

Right behind was intrepid photographer Boyd Loving.

Several bears have been spotted this month in other Bergen towns -- among them, Northvale, Mahwah, Teaneck and Englewood.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this story.

