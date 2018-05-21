Contact Us
PHOTOS: Follow Bear On Backyard Bergen Tour

Cecilia Levine
The bear played in trashcans in local yards Thursday morning. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
A young bear took police on a backyard tour of Bergen County. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Hanging out in a driveway. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The cub caught some sun on a grassy patch before heading into the woods. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The cub made himself at home in a tree at approximately 12:30 p.m. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Officers wait underneath the tree. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

The latest great bear hunt left one up a Waldwick tree as police pursuers gathered below.

Uniformed officers from Midland Park, Ridgewood and Waldwick chased the furry forager through area yards.

The bear played in trash, sunbathed on the grass, then hustled his tuchus up a tree behind a home on Evergreen Street around lunchtime.

Right behind was intrepid photographer Boyd Loving.

Several bears have been spotted this month in other Bergen towns -- among them, Northvale, Mahwah, Teaneck and Englewood.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this story.

