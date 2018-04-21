Contact Us
PHOTOS: Garfield House Fire Rekindles Hours Later

Jerry DeMarco
Flames shot through the attic roof. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
No injuries were reported. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
The home was extensively damaged. Photo Credit: James Zangara
The single-family home was under renovation. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
At the scene. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
It first ignited just after 10:30 p.m., displacing a tenant, then kicked up again just after 5 a.m. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

GARFIELD, N.J. -- A fire that broke out overnight Tuesday in a Garfield home under renovation rekindled just before dawn, responders said.

No injuries were reported.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit responded to the Grace Avenue blaze, with members of the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collecting evidence.

The attic fire first ignited just after 10:30 p.m., displacing a tenant, then kicked up again just after 5 a.m., blowing through the roof, responders said.

Damien Danis contributed to this article.

