PHOTOS: Hillsdale Hero Police Officers Rescue Driver In Burning Car

HILLSDALE, N.J. -- An overturned car had burst into flames when two Hillsdale police officers quickly doused the fire with extinguishers, saving the 47-year-old Bergenfield driver inside.

The northbound BMW X6 struck a tree and overturned in the driveway of a Kinderkamack Road home near Washington Avenue just before 2 a.m., police said.

Finding the undercarriage ablaze, responding Officers Alex Kaplan and Matt Buesser grabbed their extinguishers.

Backups provided help until the fire was completely doused.

Borough firefighters then extricated the driver, who was taken by Hillsdale Volunteer Ambulance to Hackensack Meridian Health – Pascack Valley Medical Center with what turned out to be a broken rib.

An investigation was continuing, Police Chief Robert Francaviglia said.

The chief thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office -- which sent its Fatal Accident Investigations Unit -- as well as the Bergen County Sheriff Bureau of Criminal Idenification (which collected evidence) and River Vale, Westwood and Woodcliff Lake police for their assistance.

