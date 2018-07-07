Contact Us
PHOTOS: No Serious Injuries After Commuter Train Whacks Bus In Garfield

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
At the scene. Photo Credit: Michael Sarao
The area around Midland and Outwater was closed to traffic while NJ Transit detectives investigated. Photo Credit: Michael Sarao
The driver was OK. One passenger on the bus reported an injury that wasn't considered major. Photo Credit: Michael Sarao
At the scene. Photo Credit: Michael Sarao
Plauderville train station. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

No one was seriously injured when a commuter train clipped the front of a bus at a grade crossing in Garfield Monday afternoon, police said.

Only one of the 15 people on the Community Coach-operated bus sustained an injury after the NJ Transit train hit the front of it near the Plauderville Avenue station just before 5 p.m., NJ Transit's Lisa Torbic said.

The injury wasn't considered life-threatening, she said, adding that none of the 100 or so people on the train reported an injury.

The area around Midland Avenue and Outwater Lane was temporarily closed to traffic while NJ Transit detectives investigated.

Bergen Line train service was indefinitely suspended. NJ Transit dispatched buses to pick up the riders.

Train No. 66 left Middletown, N.Y., at 3:19 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Hoboken at 5:13 p.m.

Local police and EMS joined NJ Transit police at the scene.

