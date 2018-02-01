PHOTOS: Ridgefield Firefighters Brave Frigid Waters To Hone Skills

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. -- With about four inches of ice, Ridgefield's town pool was the perfect stage for borough firefighters to practice ice rescues using specialized suits and equipment.

"This equipment gives us the capability to be able to rescue both people and animals in Overpeck Creek or anywhere we might be called for ice emergencies," Battalion Chief David Brierty said.

Capt. Daniel Fugnitti led the drill, which Brierty said "gives us a chance to refresh our skills with equipment we don’t use often but is extremely important to our operation as a rescue company. They ensure safety and efficiency.

“Having a rescue means you have big tool box on wheels," the battalion chief noted. "Our guys need to know how to use everything in that box."

Their skills were tested a few weeks ago, when a deer got caught in the ice.

"We got to use our new inflatable boat, which worked great," Brierty said. "With the help of the Leonia Fire Department, the deer was rescued and survived."

