PHOTOS: Route 17 Head-On Crash In Rutherford Leaves Driver Critical

Jerry DeMarco
RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- ( UPDATE ) A driver remained in critical condition Tuesday after his car was hit head-on by another on southbound Route 17 in Rutherford.

Soscia Salo, 43, of Lyndhurst, was driving a Dodge Caliber 2008 heading north on Route 17 when it crossed the highway at Highland Cross and slammed into a 2005 Hyundai Accent driven by a 65-year-old Belleville man in the center southbound lane at 10:20 p.m., Detective Sgt. Michael Garner said.

Both drivers were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being extricated by Rutherford firefighters, he said.

Salo was charged with aggravated assault by auto and possession of heroin and received several traffic summonses. She was given a Jan. 17 first appearance date in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was among the responders.

The highway was closed until 5 a.m. while they did their work.

