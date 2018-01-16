Police 'Almost Feel Sorry': Christie Sent To Back Of Newark Airport Line

For once, police showed now-ex-Gov. Chris Christie some sympathy -- but not before telling him he had to wait in line for a Newark Airport flight like the rest of us.

"We're no fans of this guy by any stretch of the imagination," said a Port Authority police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity. "But this whole thing's been blown out of proportion."

Media reports noted that Christie, accompanied by a State Police detail, was turned away from a special access area on Thursday, two days after leaving office. The special entrance allows certain government officials and dignitaries to bypass TSA security checkpoints.

A Port Authority officer directed Christie to the security screening line for all passengers.

"He said, 'OK,' then turned and went to the regular line," an officer told Daily Voice. "He didn't make a scene or even appear displeased....I almost feel sorry for the guy."

"He was cordial. He was turned away. And that was the end of it," another officer said.

Christie angered first responders while governor by making police and firefighters contribute more for their healthcare, for not dong more for their underfunded retirement system and for calling some union members names.

He gets to keep his special State Police security protection unit for six months.

