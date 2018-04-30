Contact Us
Police Chase Stolen Trucker Into Rutherford

Jerry DeMarco
The driver bailed out on Elizabeth Street in Rutherford, responders said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The driver of a tractor-trailer stolen out of Belleville led police on a miles-long chase before bailing out in Rutherford.

A caller alerted police to the driver, who refused to stop and kept going before abandoning the rig and running off down Elizabeth Street, just off Route 17.

Local police, State Police, a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit and a Bergen County Regional SWAT team continued searching for him around 5:30 p.m.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

