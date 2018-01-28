Police: Driver, 60, Breaks Other Motorist’s Nose In Fair Lawn Road Rage

FAIR LAWN, N.J. – A 60-year-old Fair Lawn driver blocked another motorist with his van, then punched him in the face, breaking his nose, said police who arrested him.

Severely bleeding, the 41-year-old Fair Lawn victim held onto Victor Aslanyan until another motorist summoned police to Morlot Avenue at Philip Street the afternoon of Jan. 22, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Aslanyan “drove his 2015 Ford van around the victim’s 2017 Toyota Highlander, blocking the Toyota from proceeding on Morlot Avenue,” Metzler said.

Both men got out of their cars, the sergeant said, adding that Aslanyan popped the other man in the face.

“The victim then held Aslanyan on the ground until police arrived,” he said.

Fair Lawn Ambulance took him to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 204-pound Aslanyan, meanwhile, was charged with aggravated assault and careless driving before being sent to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge ordered him released hours later, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

