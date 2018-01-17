Police: Homeless Man Carjacks Hackensack Victim To Paterson And Back

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A homeless man carjacked a motorist in Hackensack, made him drive him to Paterson, then took cash and his cellphone before making him drive back, said police who arrested him.

Nathaniel James-Booth, 40, approached the victim in the parking lot of the Quick Chek on Main Street early Thursday, got in through the passenger door and placed his head inside the area of his sweatshirt, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

"Drive or I'll put this out," the victim said he was told.

After robbing the driver, James-Booth had him drive to several locations in Paterson before heading back to Hackensack, Busciglio said.

He then had the victim drop him off at the Simple Simon Deli on Essex Street, the captain said.

As soon as James-Booth got out, the driver sped home and told his mother, who called police, he said.

Acting on information Lt. Michael Antista, Detective James Han spotted James-Booth walking on a local street -- wearing identical clothing from the carjacking.

Han arrested James-Booth, who remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with kidnapping and robbery.

