Police Nab Garfield Driver Wanted For Fleeing Passaic Sheriff's Officers

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- A Garfield driver who authorities said nearly ran over a sheriff's officer and almost hit a Hawthorne patrol cruiser in a high-speed pursuit was caught by Fair Lawn police just under 24 hours later.

Officer Juan Rodriguez pulled over a white Volkswagen Jetta driven by 48-year-old Faredon Abida on River Road at Hopper Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Rodriguez discovered active warrants for Abida out of Mahwah and Ho-Ho-Kus -- and also that he'd been involved in an assault on police and a chase that began just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Lafayette and Straight streets in Paterson, he said.

In the previous incident Passaic County Sheriff's Officer Eric Blesing pulled over Abida for not wearing a seatbelt, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

As Blesing walked to his car to speak with him, Abida gunned it, nearly hitting the officer, the sheriff said.

Several Bergen and Passaic county police department joined the chase, which was broken off because of the speed and concern for safety, Berdnik said, adding that Abida tossed a package of suspected drugs out the window along High Mountain Road near Summit Avenue in Franklin Lakes.

Fair Lawn police who eventually caught Abida charged him with driving an uninspected vehicle with a suspended licence and failing to produce necessary documents, Metzler said.

They then handed him over to the sheriff's department.

Abida remained held in the Passaic County Jail on Thursday.

