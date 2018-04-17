Police: Prospect Park Man Missing Since Easter Has Distinguishing Tattoos

PROSPECT PARK, N.J. – It's now nearly three weeks since a 26-year-old Prospect Park man went missing without a trace, said police who issued additional photos of and information about him on Thursday.

Jorge Alcalde-Alfaro hasn't been seen since he left his home on Easter, April 1, headed towards the Paterson area near JFK High School, Detective Walter Richmond said.

Alcade-Alfaro is 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a gold tooth.

He also has several tattoos:

Jesus Christ on his right arm;

“Leila” on his right shoulder:

A snake on his back.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone who sees Alcade-Alfaro or knows where to find him is asked to immediately contact Prospect Park police: (973) 790-7900 .

