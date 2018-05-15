Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Teacher Mourned In Paramus Bus Crash Made Middle School Memorable For Many
DV Pilot police & fire

Police: Repeat Offender Stole From West Milford Church Donation Box

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Cory Finch
Cory Finch Photo Credit: COURTESY: mugshots.com

West Milford police tracked down a repeat offender who authorities said stole money from a church donation box.

Detective Michael Malfetti reviewed surveillance footage, alerted area police departments and identified 32-year-old Cory Finch of Oak Ridge as the thief, Police Chief Timothy Storbeck said Friday.

The $50 was taken from a St. Joseph’s Church donation box that the thief forced open on May 9, Storbeck said.

It took less than a week to identify Finch, a known heroin user who was taken into custody on Thursday.

Police in other jurisdictions are eyeing Finch for burglaries in their towns, the chief said.

He already has a lengthy history of burglary and theft – including stealing $800 and an iPod from an automated laundry in Newtown, records show.

Finch was released pending a hearing.

Assisting their West Milford colleagues in the case were police from Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Jefferson and North Caldwell, Storbeck said

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.