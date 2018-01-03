Contact Us
Police Seek Help In Hit-Run That Killed Teaneck Man, 28, In Teterboro

Photo Credit: Lisa Bayer

TETERBORO, N.J. -- Authorities turned to the public for help Friday finding the drivers of more than one vehicle that struck and killed a 28-year-old Teaneck man as he crossed Route 46 near the Teterboro Walmart.

Brian Rossi was pronounced dead at the scene of the 5:50 a.m. crash near Industrial Avenue, Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal said.

"Evidence at the scene indicates that the victim was struck by more than one vehicle, all of which fled the scene traveling eastbound on Route 46," Grewal said.

Anyone with information that could help find the vehicles and/or drivers is asked to call the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at (201) 226-5595 , or Moonachie police at (201) 641-9100 .

"All calls will remain confidential," the prosecutor said.

