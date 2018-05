Police issued several summonses to the driver and owner of a tractor-trailer that got stuck Wednesday afternoon on a Ridgewood hill above the Ho-Ho-Kus train station.

Officers from both towns, as well as NJ Transit police, responded to the Glenwood Road incident.

A heavy-duty tower winched the stuck truck up the hill while police re-routed area traffic.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.