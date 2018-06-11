Port Authority PD: North Carolina Couple At GWB Had Hidden Revolver, Pot

A Port Authority police officer found a North Carolina couple he stopped at the George Washington Bridge toll plaza carrying a revolver hidden behind a vent panel, authorities said Friday.

Officer David Hunter became suspicious after he stopped the white Ford pickup truck for a traffic violation Wednesday night, authority spokesperson Lenis Rodrigues told Daily Voice.

After smelling a strong odor of marijuana, Hunter found the passenger, 50-year-old Kimberly Busse of Fayetteville, NC – “covering herself with a blanket, even though it was 75 degrees at the time,” Rodrigues said.

The officer also found the handgun, then discovered a container of marijuana in Busse’s pocketbook, she said.

Both Busse and the driver, Jason Tylor Coppedge, 24, also of Fayetteville, N.C., were charged with weapons possession, Rodrigues said.

Busse also was charged with drug-related offenses.

Both were released pending court action.

