Port Authority PD: NYC Lawyer Swipes Cash-Stuffed Bag At Newark Airport

Jerry DeMarco
Henry I. Weil
Henry I. Weil Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PORT AUTHORITY PD

A Manhattan lawyer was arrested at Newark Airport after he snatched a passenger's bag from a security belt, pulled out cash and a Visa gift card, then tossed the bag away, said Port Authority police who arrested him.

Henry I. Weil, 62, who practices criminal defense and immigration law in Chinatown, was found at a nearby gate by officers who reviewed surveillance video of the Friday morning theft at Terminal C, the authority's Joseph Pentangelo said.

He was carrying $700 in cash and a Visa gift card worth $130 that were taken from the bag, he said.

Weil then "led officers to the location of the bag from which the money was taken," Pentangelo said. "The now-empty bag was found rolled into a ball and thrown in a corner."

Police returned the cash and card to the owner, processed Weil on theft charges and released him pending a Jan. 30 hearing.

