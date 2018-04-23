Principal: Threat Overheard By Northern Highlands HS Teacher Not Credible

ALLENDALE, N.J. -- Allendale police said there was no basis for concern over a threat that a teacher at Northern Highlands Regional High School said she overheard a student make in class, according to the principal.

"Immediately upon receiving the information, we reported the incident to our local police," Principal Joseph J. Occhino wrote in a message to parents and staff. "As a result, the student in question has been addressed by law enforcement, by the school, and by the appropriate mental health professionals.

"From what we were told by the police, the threat is not credible, the student has no access to weapons and we are in no danger," Occhino added.

There were no lockdowns or sheltering in place, a source with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice, adding: "Nothing like that was necessary....They had the kid evaluated, and there was no credible threat."

"With all that is going on, this was the last email we wanted to send to you," the principal said -- a reference to an attempted suicide leap by an NHRHS sophomore from the top of a five-story parking deck at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus early Tuesday.

"However, no matter what we are dealing with, school security will always remain a top priority," Occhino wrote in his email.

"As always, we will continue our vigilance to maintain a safe school environment while also providing necessary services for all parties involved," he added. "Further, we are grateful that we were informed of this incident and encourage all staff members to notify an administrator of any potential threats of violence or a situation that could ever place them and others in danger.

"Only by working together can we create and maintain a safe and suitable school climate for both staff members and students."

