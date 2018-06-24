Prosecutor: Body Found At NY Giants Player's Home Was Family Friend

A body found Tuesday afternoon at the Fair Lawn home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was a family friend who'd been living there, authorities said.

Roosevelt Rene, 25, was a friend of the Jenkins's family "and has been residing [at 14 Van Saun Place] of late," Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

"The investigation is continuing at this time and cause and manner of death will be determined by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office after a post-mortem exam," Calo said.

Jenkins was out of town -- apparently at his Florida home -- when a worker found the male body in the basement of the home at the corner of Newton Place around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

This comes after an incident Monday night when a man claiming to be Jenkins's brother got off a Jet Blue flight bound for Fort Lauderdale at Newark Airport, causing a four-hour delay, after saying that he was too scared to fly.

That was, indeed, Rene, a neighbor told Daily Voice moments after his photo was published in this story Tuesday night.

"He always parked his car in front of my house and hung out after getting his cigarettes at Morlot News and Food," she said. "He told us he was Jenkins's brother."

Homicide detectives with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Crime Scene Unit, a member of the county Medical Examiner's Office and forensic investigators from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification -- which collects evidence -- joined Fair Lawn police at the scene.

