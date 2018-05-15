Prosecutor: Body Of Man Found In Totowa Home ID'd

A body found in a Totowa home was identified by authorities who said a medical examiner was still trying to determine the cause of death – but that the circumstances don’t appear suspicious.

The body of Luis Rodriguez, 22, was found Tuesday after a neighbor reported a strange odor in a multi-family house at 340 Totowa Road, authorities said.

The body “appeared to be a deceased female,” but an autopsy by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s office in Newark found otherwise, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Totowa Police Chief Robert Coyle said in a joint announcement.

“Although a positive identification has been made, the manner and cause of death are still pending the results of additional tests,” they said.

“The preliminary results of the investigation suggest that there is no indication that the death is suspicious,” they added. “At this time, no suspects are being sought, and there is nothing to indicate that there is any danger to the public.”

Valdes asked that anyone with information about Rodriguez or his death contact her office on its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call Totowa police at (973)790-3700 .

