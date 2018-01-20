Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Prosecutor: Cabbie Stopped In Fort Lee Had $800,000 Worth Of Crystal Meth

Jerry DeMarco
Gerardo Camilo-Nolasco
Gerardo Camilo-Nolasco Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

FORT LEE, N.J. – A taxi driver was nabbed in Fort Lee with 10 pounds of crystal meth worth an estimated $800,000, authorities said.

Gerardo Camilo-Nolasco, 42, of the Bronx, was ordered held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday.

Prosecutor’s detectives stopped him in the Bronx and found the meth, along with a small amount of cocaine, in his vehicle, Calo said.

