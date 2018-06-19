Contact Us
Prosecutor: Carlstadt Court Administrator Diverted $3,125 To Himself

Jerry DeMarco
John Clayborne
John Clayborne Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The now-former Carlstadt Municipal Court administrator pocketed $3,125 of court funds, said authorities who arrested him.

John Clayborne, who turns 33 on Friday, came under suspicion after authorities received an anonymous letter, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Clayborne, of East Orange, “misappropriated” the money from November 2015 through March 2016, Calo said.

He was charged with theft and released pending a July 11 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

