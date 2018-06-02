Prosecutor: Cliffside Park Worker Steals $85K From Employer

A digital marketing director from Cliffside Park stole more than $85,000 from the company he worked for by creating a bogus vendor and illegally accessing hundreds of thousands of customers’ email addresses, authorities said.

The company contacted investigators after discovering that Jeason Mejia, 30 – who worked for the company for 2½ years beginning in April 2015 – “promoted and authorized a partnership between his employer and a vendor he fraudulently created and controlled using an assumed identity,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Tuesday.

As the bogus vendor, Mejia “billed his employer for work that was not completed and used his access to the business’s advertising databases and accounts to fraudulently support and fund a second company he created,” the prosecutor said.

He “stole in excess of $85,000 from the business and illegally accessed and utilized a database that contained hundreds of thousands of customers’ e-mail addresses,” Calo said.

Mejia was charged with theft by deception and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.