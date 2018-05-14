Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Prosecutor: Drug Sting Nets Unemployed Teaneck Dealer, 20

Jerry DeMarco
Thomas Johnson
Thomas Johnson Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An unemployed Teaneck man was busted after selling pot and cocaine to an undercover detective several times, authorities said.

Thomas Johnson, 20, was targeted following a tip that he was dealing, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Thursday.

A series of undercover buys followed before investigators arrested Johnson on Tuesday and charged him with a single count each of distributing each drug, Calo said.

A Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack released him from the Bergen County Jail less than 24 hours later, with conditions, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

