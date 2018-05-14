Prosecutor: Drug Sting Nets Unemployed Teaneck Dealer, 20

An unemployed Teaneck man was busted after selling pot and cocaine to an undercover detective several times, authorities said.

Thomas Johnson, 20, was targeted following a tip that he was dealing, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Thursday.

A series of undercover buys followed before investigators arrested Johnson on Tuesday and charged him with a single count each of distributing each drug, Calo said.

A Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack released him from the Bergen County Jail less than 24 hours later, with conditions, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

