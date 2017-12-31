Prosecutor: Edgewater Fire Department Treasurer Pocketed $40,000

EDGEWATER, N.J. – The Edgewater Fire Department’s treasurer/secretary stole $40,000 of the volunteer department’s funds for his own use, authorities who arrested him Wednesday said.

Samuel M. Denorchia, 57, a former borough fire chief and department president who works as a consultant, was released pending a Jan. 17 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackesnack on theft by deception charges.

Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal said his investigators found that Denorchia “utilized his access to the Volunteer Fire Department’s checking and savings accounts to issue checks to himself, which he then negotiated for his own benefit.

“From March 2016 to November 2017, Denorchia issued pre-endorsed, blank checks in his own name and fraudulently obtained in excess of $40,000 from the Edgewater Volunteer Fire Department’s accounts,” the prosecutor said.

