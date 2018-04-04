Prosecutor: Jeweler From River Vale Fenced $1.25M In Stolen Bling

RIVER VALE, N.J. – A jeweler from River Vale fenced $275,000 worth of bling from an Englewood jewelry store and $1,000,000 worth from one in Westchester County for a tri-state area burglary crew, authorities said Friday.

Frank Lashvili, 56, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing Monday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said. He's charged with fencing, receiving stolen property and accomplice liability.

Also arrested were two 55-year-old Brooklyn men: Kevin Lyde, a spiritual rehabilitation counselor, and Kevin Young, who is unemployed, the prosecutor said.

Both men were part of a crew that sold the jewelry to Lashvili for resale, he said.

Lyde and accomplices cut a hole in the roof of Le Cristal Jewelry in Englewood on Oct. 22 before making off with $275,000 in goods, Calo said.

Then, this past Feb. 2, Lyde and Young participated in a burglary at New Rochelle Coin, Stamp and Jewelers in New Rochelle that netted $1,000,000 in jewelry, he said.

Both men were arrested Thursday by an ad hoc task force of detectives and officers from the New Rochelle and Port Chester police departments, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and Calo’s office.

Search warrants were also executed at various locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan, Calo said.

Lyde and Young remain held in New York on charges that include grand larceny and burglary. Additional charges were expected against them and Lashvili, the prosecutor said.

Others involved in the break-ins were still at large and being sought, he said.

