Prosecutor: Lyndhurst Teen Injured, Passenger Dead In Early Morning Crash

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- A 20-year-old from Moorestown was killed as a result of a motor vehicle accident involving a car driven by a Lyndhurst teen early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The accident occurred at 2:39 a.m., when Jose R. Rivera, 19 of Lyndhurst, drove his 2006 Audi AA8 off the side of the Ocean Township roadway, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in a release.

The passenger, Dane M. Fante, 20 of Moorestown, was taken to Monmouth Medical Center and pronounced dead at 3:24 a.m., the prosecutor said.

Rivera was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

Both Fante and Rivera were students at Monmouth University.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and Ocean Township Police Department are investigating the crash, Gramiccioni said.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kristian DeVito at 800-533-7443 or Ocean Township Police Sergeant Todd Gregory at 732-531-1800.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.