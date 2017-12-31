Contact Us
Prosecutor: Maywood DWI Driver Charged After Leaving Passenger Critical

Benjamin Scarpulla
Benjamin Scarpulla Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

MAYWOOD, N.J. – A Maywood welder who crashed his hatchback into two utility poles and a tree before dawn Wednesday, leaving his passenger near death, was charged with assault by auto and DWI, authorities said.

Benjamin Scarpulla, 21, was released to a responsible adult pending a Jan. 12 first appearance in Central Judicial Municipal Court, Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal said.

The crash occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Maywood and Lenox avenues, when Scarpulla's 2009 Toyota Yaris hit the first utility pole, then a tree, then the other pole, responders said.

EMTs got there almost instantly and quickly got Scarpulla -- who had to be removed from the vehicle -- and his older male passenger to Hackensack University Medical Center, they said.

The passenger remained there in critical condition, Grewal said. Scarpulla was released.

