Prosecutor: New Milford Bookkeeper Swiped $200,000 From 3 Bergen Schools

The now-former business manager for three parochial schools in Bergen County stole more than $200,000 that she used to make more than 1,500 purchases on personal credit cards that she opened in other people’s names through a "large-scale, complex theft scheme," authorities charged.

Mary M. Ayoub, 52, of New Milford “compromised the accounting records of one of the schools by making false vendor payment entries into the financial ledger system,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Tuesday.

The Alpine native and former Price Waterhouse audit manager then “used the false entries and the school’s funds to cover her fraudulent financial transactions” totaling about $185,000, Calo said.

“[Other] schemes included the theft of cash payments made to the schools, the issuance of unauthorized checks to herself, and the unauthorized use of school credit cards,” which brought the total embezzled to over $200,000 between December 2015 and January 2018, he said.

Although the prosecutor didn't identify the victimized schools, Ayoub worked for the Archdiocese of Newark.

She was released on a summons charging her with theft by deception and computer-related theft pending a June 6 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Calo said.

