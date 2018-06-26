Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Fort Lee Music School Director Sexually Assaulted Piano Student
DV Pilot police & fire

Prosecutor: Norwood Peeping Tom Secretly Recorded People Naked

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Petro “Peter” Barbounis
Petro “Peter” Barbounis Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A consultant from Norwood secretly recorded two people naked, said authorities who arrested him Friday on invasion-of-privacy charges.

Petro “Peter” Barbounis, 46, who is married, is accused of using a camera “to record two victims depicting them nude and/or sexually explicit without their knowledge or consent,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

He was released pending a July 18 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Calo thanked Norwood police, as well as officers from the Lyndhurst, Hillsdale and Oradell Police departments who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.