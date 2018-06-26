Prosecutor: Norwood Peeping Tom Secretly Recorded People Naked

A consultant from Norwood secretly recorded two people naked, said authorities who arrested him Friday on invasion-of-privacy charges.

Petro “Peter” Barbounis, 46, who is married, is accused of using a camera “to record two victims depicting them nude and/or sexually explicit without their knowledge or consent,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

He was released pending a July 18 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Calo thanked Norwood police, as well as officers from the Lyndhurst, Hillsdale and Oradell Police departments who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.