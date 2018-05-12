Prosecutor: NYC Man Downloaded Child Porn At North Arlington Home

You don’t have to use your home computer to get busted for downloading kiddie porn, said authorities who arrested a Queens man for doing so while at a North Arlington home.

George L. Cordova, 33, who’s single and unemployed, was charged with having more than 100 files “depicting nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Working with the NYPD, members of Calo’s Cyber Crimes Unit zeroed in on Cordova, who, the prosecutor said, “used the Internet while at a residence in North Arlington to view and possess” the files.

Cordova, of Woodside, was issued a summons in New York City and remained free pending action in Superior Court in Hackensack on possession of child pornography charges, Calo said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.