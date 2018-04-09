Prosecutor: Paramus Lawyer Pocketed Client's $275,000, Lied To Detectives

PARAMUS, N.J. – A Paramus attorney pocketed $275,000 of a client’s money for himself, then lied about it to investigators, said authorities who arrested him.

Paul A. Dykstra, 69, banked the funds from a property sale instead of forwarding them to the client, “then used them for his own purposes,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

“In an effort to hinder the investigation, [Dykstra] provided the client and detectives with false information regarding the transaction and disbursement of funds due,” the prosecutor said.

Dykstra was charged with misapplication of entrusted funds and hindering his prosecution on Wednesday, Calo said.

He was released pending an April 25 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

