Prosecutor: Passaic High School Teacher Charged In Student Sex Case

PASSAIC, N.J. -- Authorities on Wednesday arrested a Passaic High School teacher who they said had "sexually inappropriate conversations and behavior" with two teenage victims.

Jose Maria, 39, was charged with four counts of child endangerment and one of official misconduct for incidents that authorities said occurred between 2010 and 2012.

The victims "were students at the school during the relevant time period and are now adults," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.

He was due in court in Paterson Wednesday afternoon.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.