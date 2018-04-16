Contact Us
Prosecutor: Paterson Rehab Facility Staffer Sexually Abused Male Resident

Booker Allen
Booker Allen Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

PATERSON, N.J. – A supervisor at an inpatient drug and alcohol rehabilitation program in Paterson sexually assaulted one of its male residents, authorities said.

Booker Allen, 55, of Newark, has since lost his job at Straight and Narrow, authorities said.

The incident occurred in April 2016, when the victim was in residential treatment at the Catholic treatment facility on State Straight Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Allen “was employed as a staff member at the facility and was tasked with the supervision of residents, including the alleged victim,” she said.

Allen remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending an initial teleconferenced appearing Wednesday on two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two of sexual contact. A detention hearing was scheduled for April 24.

