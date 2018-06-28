Contact Us
Ramsey Man Killed, Passenger Critical In Hawthorne Motorcycle Crash

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene on Lafayette Avenue Saturday night in Hawthorne.
A Ramsey motorcyclist was killed and his female passenger critically injured in a crash in Hawthorne late Saturday.

Kasey Checke, 49, was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson that collided with a 2017 Jeep Wrangler in front of the Wells Fargo Bank on Lafayette Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief Richard McAuliffe said in a joint release Sunday morning.

Checke was pronounced dead at 10:13 p.m., they said, adding that his female passenger was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson in critical condition.

They didn't identify either the motorcycle passenger or the driver of the Jeep, who Valdes and McAuliffe said wasn't injured.

Two ambulances and two paramedics responded along with police, the Passaic County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the prosecutor's fatal accident investigations unit.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

