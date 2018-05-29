Ramsey Middle Schooler Faces Discipline For 'Non-Credible' SnapChat Threat

District officials in Ramsey said they were disciplining a middle school student who posted a picture on SnapChat "that involved a weapon with threatening comments."

Borough police investigated and determine there was no credible threat after a citizen reported the post "referencing violence against Eric S. Smith Middle School," a letter sent by Schools Supt. Matthew J. Murphy to parents on Thursday says.

"Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken at the school by the administration in accordance with our policies," says the letter, co-signed by Police Chief Bryan Gurney.

"Please remind your child that there are serious consequences for anyone who makes a threat -- even as a joke," Murphy wrote.

"Additionally, I ask that you take a moment to reinforce with your children that we all have a role in keeping our schools safe," the superintendent added. "If they hear or see something that is cause for concern, they should report it to the police or an adult at school.

"In this case, the person who reported the incident to school authorities did exactly what they were supposed to do. We thank them for this."

Murphy urged "every person in our community to help keep our school communities safe and cared for by reporting concerns promptly, not sharing misinformation, and by taking extra time to build supportive relationships with one another."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.