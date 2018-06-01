Ramsey Rescue Clears Chlorine-Laced Trash That Fell From Truck Near School

Hazardous materials technicians from the Ramsey Rescue squad cleared a pile of chlorine-laced trash that fell off the back of a garbage truck near an elementary school on Monday.

Ramsey police, firefighters and Ambulance Corps members also responded to the Island Avenue incident near the Wesley D. Tisdale School.

So did their colleagues from OEM, DPW and a Bergen County Hazmat team.

"The scene has been mitigated without incident," the rescue squad reported.

There were no injuries, the squad said.

