RECOGNIZE HIM? Cliffside Park Police Seek Help Finding Lock-Picking Burglar

Cliffside Park police turned to the public for help finding a burglar caught on surveillance video who they said picked his way into an apartment and made off with electronics and jewelry.

The bandit -- who was wearing a throwback Washington Redskins baseball cap -- picked his way in through the front lobby door of the Walker Street building off John Street with a credit card around 3 p.m.July 6, Lt. Vincent Capano said.

"He stayed on the same floor for about 10 minutes listening through apartment doors," Capano said. "He found an apartment that didn't have the top deadbolt locked and picked his way in there."

The burglar snatched a Kindle, a couple of laptops and jewelry, then tossed them into a bag he brought with him, the lieutenant said. He then walked west on Walker Street before hopping a jitney bus, Capano said.

Investigators believe their suspect may be from Hudson County.

If you see or know him -- or know where to find him -- please call the Cliffside Park Police Department: (201) 945-3600 .

