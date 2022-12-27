RECOGNIZE HIM? Edgewater Detectives Hunt Lottery Scratch-Offs Thief

EDGEWATER, N.J. -- Edgewater police sought the public's help finding a burglar who they said broke into a local business and stolen a batch of New Jersey lottery scratch-off tickets.

The burglar was wearing a hoodie and a scarf covering his face when he smashed through the store's front door around 5 a.m. on Nov. 11, snatched the tickets and bolted, borough Detective Dale Price said.

He was caught on surveillance cameras at stores in Hoboken and Weehawken, however, when he tried to cash in winning tickets, Price said.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information that could help find him is asked to call Detective Price: (201) 943-1700 ext. 2188 .

