RECOGNIZE HIM? New Milford PD Seeks Help Finding Burglary Suspect

If you see or know the person in the photos, please contact the New Milford Police Department: (201) 261-1400. Photo Credit: COURTESY: New Milford PD

NEW MILFORD, N.J. -- New Milford police on Tuesday released surveillance photos of a possible burglary suspect in the hopes that someone recognizes him.

Depicted in the photos are a "person of interest" sought by police following a Sunday morning vehicle burglary on River Road in the north end of town, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Taken were credit cards used to make a purchase at a local Dunkin Donuts.

If you see or know the person in the photos, please contact the New Milford Police Department: (201) 261-1400 .

Callers can remain anonymous.

