Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Resident Critical In Clifton Garden Apartment Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Three apartments were affected. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
The fire broke out around 7:40 a.m. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
At the scene. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during a Wednesday morning garden apartment fire in Clifton.

Firefighters quickly doused the two-alarm blaze at the Sytertown Apartments on Market Street, which broke out around 7:40 a.m.

Three apartments were affected.

As with all fires involving serious injury or death, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Arson Squad was summoned.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.