Residents, Merchants With Surveillance Cameras Can Help Make Haledon Safer

HALEDON, N.J. – Haledon residents and merchants who use surveillance cameras to protect their property can help police catch and deter criminals.

Although it may not be your house or car that was broken into, your camera could have caught images of someone who victimized a neighbor.

Or a neighbor’s camera could help find whoever victimized you.

Haledon police are asking residents and businesses across the borough who have surveillance camera systems to register with them.

“As we respond to criminal incidents, we may be able to use the information or footage gathered from the security cameras to assist in the apprehension and prosecution of the criminals involved,” Lt. George Guzman said.

“After registering your camera, you would only be contacted by the Haledon Borough Police Department if there is a criminal incident in the vicinity of your security camera,” Guzman explained.

“Police personnel, if necessary, may request to view your camera footage in order to assist in the investigation,” he said.

“If you would like to tell us that you have video surveillance and allow detectives to contact you should a crime occur in or near where your cameras are installed, you may register by simply filling out a Community Camera Registration Form.”

REGISTRATION FORM:

http://www.haledonboronj.com/images/HALEDON_COMMUNITY_CAMERA_PROGRAM.pdf

“Information provided to the Haledon Borough Police Department regarding your camera systems will be for official use only,” Guzman said. “Your personal information will remain confidential and not be distributed except as required by law or court order.”

"​This police-community based program will make it easier to solve crime," said Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele. "We have already started receiving inquiries regarding the program."

