Restaurateur, Bartender Busted With 6½ Pounds Of Pot In Fort Lee

A restaurateur and bartender are facing drug charges after police seized more than six pounds of marijuana from them during a motor vehicle stop in Fort Lee.

Abel Marquez-Mesa, 62 of Roselle, and Dorka Nova, 33 of Jersey City, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute -- a second-degree crime, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The arrests were the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor=s Office under the direction of Chief Robert Anzilotti.

Nova and Mesa were released pending a first appearance court date at Central Judicial Processing next month.

