Restaurateur, Bartender Busted With 6½ Pounds Of Pot In Fort Lee

A restaurateur and bartender are facing drug charges after police seized more than six pounds of marijuana from them during a motor vehicle stop in Fort Lee.
Abel Marquez-Mesa, 62 of Roselle, and Dorka Nova, 33 of Jersey City, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute -- a second-degree crime, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.
The arrests were the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor=s Office under the direction of Chief Robert Anzilotti.
Nova and Mesa were released pending a first appearance court date at Central Judicial Processing next month.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.