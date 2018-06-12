Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Popular Kellogg's Cereal Linked To Salmonella Outbreak
DV Pilot police & fire

Retiree Charged With Sexually Abusing Elmwood Park Child

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Leo Sarno
Leo Sarno Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A retiree inappropriately touched a child in Elmwood Park, authorities charged.

Leo Sarno, 67, was ordered held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing this Monday.

He’s charged with sexual assault and child endangerment.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Sarno was arrested Wednesday, a little over a week after Elmwood Park police and investigators from his office were notified of the alleged incident.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.