Ridgefield, Leonia Firefighters Rescue Deer Who Fell Through Overpeck Ice

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. -- Responders rescued a deer who'd wandered into icy Overpeck Creek and fell through on Wednesday.

Ridgefield and Leonia firefighters got their boats into the shallow water and led the frightened animal several hundred yards to safety just after 4 p.m.

Blankets were stretched for warmth, and the deer bolted a short time later -- none the worse for wear, responders said.

Teaneck firefighters stood by as backup.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.