Ridgefield Park Dad Charged With Belt Beating After Boy, 9, Calls Police

Authorities arrested a Ridgefield Park man after his 9-year-old dialed 911 and said he’d hit him with a belt.

Jose P. Alvarez-Acosta, a married 29-year-old driver, was charged with fourth-degree child abuse after he “administered excessive physical discipline” to the youngster, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday.

The boy called police himself on Thursday, multiple sources said.

“The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency was contacted and the ensuing investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Ridgefield Park Police Department resulted in the arrest,” Calo said.

Although people of differing ages have different concepts of discipline, one law enforcement source said, "a weapon was introduced here."

Alvarez-Acosta, an East Orange native, was released pending a June 4 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Calo thanked Ridgefield Park police for their assistance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.